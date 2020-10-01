The McDonald County Commission announced, Wednesday, Sept. 23, the decision to reopen the main courthouse, effective Thursday, Sept. 24.

Due to the upcoming Nov. 3 election, the courthouse annex will remain locked and continue offering curbside services.

Officeholders who do not have access to a service window may choose to limit access to his/her office. This decision will be left to the discretion of each officeholder and the operation of his or her office.