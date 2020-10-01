Division I

The following cases were filed:

Juanetta B. Barnhardt vs. Randy J. Barnhardt. Dissolution.

Tisha Hall vs. Erin Hall. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Risa Nicole Buckner. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Richard Bernell Calkins. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Seanna R. Hale. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Alex Dagon Hammond. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $145.50.

Christina M. Lee. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Krystal D. Manues. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Shelby Nichole Marie McDonald. Failed to display plates on motor veihcle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Rex Ann Randle. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Rachel Elizabeth Rose. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Carla Ann Shenk. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Elisha B. Southard. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Gary Waters. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Elton Skief. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investment, LLC vs. Edward R. Hernandez et al. Unlawful detainer.

Anglin Family Investment, LLC vs. Cara M. Williamson et al. Unlawful detainer.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Sherri Schooley. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Justin W. Humphreys. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Jerrime M. Rothwell. Unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle within a stream or river.

Mark Tillman. Fish without a permit.

Roxanna Garcia. Fish without permit.

Oscar J. Reyes Rivera. Fish without permit.

Carlos H. Morales Gonzalez. Fish without permit.

Troy E. Higginbotham. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Bruce T. Nye. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Nakoli S. Larring. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Emilson Hemos. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Carlwin Namwe. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Anton Timison. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Hansen Kalles. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Andy Kazmi. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Hengi Benejal. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Martin U. Vasquez. Possess speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks and take game fish by spearfishing.

David G. W. Leithead. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Seth D. Cartwright. Fish without permit.

Felonies:

Daniel Griffis. Passing bad check.

Rinest Tarbwilin. Passing bad check.

Aaron S. Colvard. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Cynthia M. Gonzalez. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Angela D. Lando. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Dustin S. Tygo. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kristian A. Moore. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Lashel Latchison. Endagering the welfare of a child.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Sandra E. Almquist. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Natasha A. Brown. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Austin D. Williams et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Vincent F. Fitial. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Paula Giberti. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Sarah Link. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Brandon. J. Longo. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corp., LLP vs. Ruben S. Riley et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Sonia Armenta Sanchez. Operate motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $234.

Tavis Beaver. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

James Blaketley. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Richard B. Calkins. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Gregory B. Cockrum. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Lillian D. Compton. Purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Salman D. Contreras Armas. Failed to drive within right lane of roadway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Bryar A. Delozier. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Richard B. Garcia. Fish without a permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $189.50.

Jonathan Garcia-Mendez. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Jace D. Getz. Purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Josiah H. Goss. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Alex D. Hammond. Driving while revoked/suspended and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $500.

Karina Hernandez. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Brian Holcomb. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

April M. Holmes. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $104.50.

Zachary B. Icenagle. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Amber N. James. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $185.50.

Ashley M. Johnson. Purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Damon D. Johnson. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Felonies:

Tre A. Henslee. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.