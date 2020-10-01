This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Sept. 11
Dikiri Ezra, 34, Anderson, domestic assault and, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Christine Marie Henderson, 53, Springfield, forgery
Rusty Wayne Hobbs, 34, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Jackie Sue Sherman, 51, no address given, out-of-state fugitive
Sept. 12
Ali Abdulahi Abikar, 34, Noel, assault
Timothy Chamness, 43, Garfield, Ark., violation of order of protection for adult
Brandon John Lipp, 34, Eudora, Kan., sodomy
Sept. 13
James Edwin Halverson, 69, Siloam Springs, Ark., passing bad check
Zeb Ricky Holland Jr., 46, Goodman, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Nichole Renee Letts, 32, Goodman, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Khaing Soe Win, 23, Noel, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting
Lyndol Wolfe, 34, Jay, Okla. expired driver's license
Sept. 14
Aaron Lee Ditmore, 28, Anderson, assault
Tyler J. Johnson, 36, Carl Junction, Mo., out-of-state fugitive, theft/stealing, exceeded posted speed limit, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Piper Deann Lucas, 36, Bentonville, Ark., passing bad check
Michael Wayne Marchbanks, 34, Joplin, DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident
Verlee Devon Ruff, 23, Kansas City, Kan., exceeded posted speed limit and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Sept. 15
Johnathan Arellanos, 22, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Samantha Lynn Maxson, 33, Fairland, Okla., out-of-state fugitive and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Angel Alex Miranda, 27, Noel, property damage
Joshua James Simon, 31, Southwest City, probation violation, assault, domestic assault and burglary
Sept. 16
Kyle James Jones, 24, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol
Shawn Eric White, 35, Springdale, Ark., property damage and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident
Sept. 17
Keasha Darlene Brandenburg, 35, Harrison, Ark., ordinance violation
Daniel Wiemer, 51, Gainsville, Mo., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Sept. 18
Johnathan Arellanos, 22, Noel, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
Tera Blowers, 43, Pineville, passing bad check
Billy Briley, 53, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult
Paul John Demartini, 45, Pineville, assault -- special victim
Kenneth Allen Malone Jr., 49, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle/trailer
Sept. 19
Gary Dean Drum, 35, Neosho, tampering with motor vehicle
Alex Dagon Hammond, 27, Pineville, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Tre A. Hensleee, 22, Southwest City, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and gave false information to officer
Zavala Higinio Sanchez, 32, Poteau, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Lipihiner Kapus Theoplos, 53, Noel, endanger correctional employee/visitor/another offender by attempt/knowingly cause person to come in contact with bodily fluid(s)