This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Sept. 11

Dikiri Ezra, 34, Anderson, domestic assault and, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Christine Marie Henderson, 53, Springfield, forgery

Rusty Wayne Hobbs, 34, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Jackie Sue Sherman, 51, no address given, out-of-state fugitive

Sept. 12

Ali Abdulahi Abikar, 34, Noel, assault

Timothy Chamness, 43, Garfield, Ark., violation of order of protection for adult

Brandon John Lipp, 34, Eudora, Kan., sodomy

Sept. 13

James Edwin Halverson, 69, Siloam Springs, Ark., passing bad check

Zeb Ricky Holland Jr., 46, Goodman, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Nichole Renee Letts, 32, Goodman, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Khaing Soe Win, 23, Noel, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting

Lyndol Wolfe, 34, Jay, Okla. expired driver's license

Sept. 14

Aaron Lee Ditmore, 28, Anderson, assault

Tyler J. Johnson, 36, Carl Junction, Mo., out-of-state fugitive, theft/stealing, exceeded posted speed limit, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Piper Deann Lucas, 36, Bentonville, Ark., passing bad check

Michael Wayne Marchbanks, 34, Joplin, DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident

Verlee Devon Ruff, 23, Kansas City, Kan., exceeded posted speed limit and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Sept. 15

Johnathan Arellanos, 22, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Samantha Lynn Maxson, 33, Fairland, Okla., out-of-state fugitive and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Angel Alex Miranda, 27, Noel, property damage

Joshua James Simon, 31, Southwest City, probation violation, assault, domestic assault and burglary

Sept. 16

Kyle James Jones, 24, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol

Shawn Eric White, 35, Springdale, Ark., property damage and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident

Sept. 17

Keasha Darlene Brandenburg, 35, Harrison, Ark., ordinance violation

Daniel Wiemer, 51, Gainsville, Mo., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Sept. 18

Johnathan Arellanos, 22, Noel, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Tera Blowers, 43, Pineville, passing bad check

Billy Briley, 53, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult

Paul John Demartini, 45, Pineville, assault -- special victim

Kenneth Allen Malone Jr., 49, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle/trailer

Sept. 19

Gary Dean Drum, 35, Neosho, tampering with motor vehicle

Alex Dagon Hammond, 27, Pineville, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Tre A. Hensleee, 22, Southwest City, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and gave false information to officer

Zavala Higinio Sanchez, 32, Poteau, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Lipihiner Kapus Theoplos, 53, Noel, endanger correctional employee/visitor/another offender by attempt/knowingly cause person to come in contact with bodily fluid(s)