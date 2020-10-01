MCDONALD COUNTY -- For the fifth consecutive year, Arvest Bank will honor educators throughout its footprint by conducting its "We Love Teachers" campaign. This year, Arvest will award 157 teachers with a total of $78,500 in prize money.

The decision to award 157 $500 gifts to individual teachers was made not only out of respect and appreciation for the work teachers do, but as a sign of support at a time when they face exceptional challenges. All prizes will go to teachers who work at state-funded schools and are to be used for classroom needs.

"Maybe more than ever, Arvest values the critical roles teachers play not just for our children, but our collective future," said Tara Cosgrove, president for Arvest in McDonald County. "For almost 60 years, commitment to community has been a cornerstone of the Arvest culture, and it is our pleasure to further that commitment by recognizing some of the teachers who make our communities better. We trust these awards reflect our gratitude not just to the winners of the prizes, but all of our educators."

To nominate a teacher to receive one of the $500 prizes, look for an Arvest Bank Facebook post about this contest during the week of Oct. 5-11, then select the link in the post to complete a nomination form. More contest rules and details are available on Arvest's Facebook page.

In the four-year history of the "We Love Teachers" campaign, Arvest has awarded a total of $167,000 to more than 330 teachers.

About Arvest

Arvest Bank operates more than 270 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team. These banks serve customers in more than 135 communities, with extended weekday banking hours at many locations. Arvest provides a wide range of banking services including loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing. Arvest also is one of a select few banks in the nation to have its mobile app -- Arvest Go -- certified by J.D. Power for providing an outstanding mobile banking experience. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.