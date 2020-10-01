RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Lily Allman fired a 3-under-par 69 to win the Sonic High School Girls' Golf Tournament held at Carthage Golf Course on Sept. 21 by seven strokes.

Lily Allman's attempt to win her third straight tournament looked doubtful after just two holes.

The senior at McDonald County High School bogeyed the first hole and double-bogeyed the second to set at three-over-par after two holes at the Sonic High School Girls' Golf Tournament held on Sept. 21 at the Carthage Golf Course in Carthage.

Allman settled down with a par on the third before finishing the front nine with four more pars, a birdie and another bogey for a 38 for her first nine holes.

But the start of the second nine was where Allman secured her third consecutive tournament win.

She began the back nine with a birdie on 10. She followed that up with another birdie on 11. And 12. And 13. And 14. The birdie on the 14th was her fifth straight to begin the back nine.

She finished with two pars, another birdie and a bogey for a back nine total of 31 and an 18-hole total of 69, her career-best round, which was good enough to win the tournament by seven strokes over Hailey Bryant of Carthage.

"I saw her on the third tee box and she was fighting mad," said McDonald County coach Darryl Harbaugh. "She calmed down and got on a roll. She only made one bad shot the rest of the way on the front nine. She hit it in the bunker at eight and couldn't get it up and down. Other than that, she played really solid. On the back nine, she just got on a roll. She started making some putts, including a long one on 12. She birdied the tough 13th hole with the pin way up on top just over a hump. That's a good hole to birdie. Just one little chip shot and putt on 17 led to a bogey. But she stepped up on the 18th tee and just drilled it right down the middle. I hate to say this, but I don't think she is scared of it anymore. She is playing with a lot of confidence now."

Carthage won the team title with a 365 total, followed by Joplin in second with 395, McDonald county in third with 402, Webb City 416, Seneca 440, Nevada 443, Carl Junction 461 and Monett 478.

Jolie Stipp was second for the Lady Mustangs with a 105, followed by Anna Mead with a 108, Fayth Ogden 120 and Kyla Moore 123.

McDonald County was at the Big 8 Conference tournament in Springfield on Sept. 29 before returning to Springfield on Oct. 5 for the Missouri Class 3, District 3, Girls Golf Tournament at Horton Smith Golf Course.