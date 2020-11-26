Sign in
Winterfest Christmas Parade Scheduled Dec. 4 by Megan Davis | November 26, 2020 at 5:28 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Members of the McDonald County High School Dance Team pose in front of Anderson's lighted Christmas Tree moments after it was lit last year. The dancers illuminated butterfly ensemble complimented the stringed lights on the tree.

Anderson's annual Nighttime Winterfest Christmas Parade is scheduled to light up the night on Friday, Dec. 4.

The city of Anderson invites citizens from throughout McDonald County to celebrate the holidays.

Food trucks will line Main Street prior to the parade kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Lineup for parade participants will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Ribbons are awarded in many categories and creative entries are encouraged. Feel free to enter a float, bicycle, motorcycle, horse, or cow in the parade -- it's actually free to enter. Sparkling, shining and glowing features are welcomed, as this will be held after dark.

The parade will lead directly to Town Hole Park, where Christmas in the Park will be held directly following the festivities on Main Street. Santa will be on-site for introductions and pictures, as well as music, food and more.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Tosh-Griffin Family float was filled to the top with blue and silver sparkling ornaments and lights during the 2019 Winterfest Parade. In the last two decades, the Tosh-Griffin Family has participated in the Winterfest activities each year.

