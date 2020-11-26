The McDonald County seventh-grade girls basketball team improved to 5-0 with wins over Neosho and Joplin last week.

At Neosho on Nov. 16, Charley Rawlins scored 25 points and Carlie Martin added 15 to lead the Lady Mustangs to a 49-34 win.

Layla Wallain had four points while Macy Reece and Tatym Trudeau had two each and Xandria lay had one to round out the scoring.

Neosho claimed a 25-15 win in the B game.

Jamie Williams, Abbie Reece and Trudeau had four points each to lead McDonald County while Dayanna Bolanos had two and Ava Bruner had one.

Rawlkins scored 20 points and Martin had 10 to lead McDonald County to a 47-7 win over Cassville on Nov. 16 at Pineville Junior High School.

Trudeau added eight points while Macy Reece had four, Lay three and Wallain two to round out the scoring.

Cassville claimed a 13-2 win in the B game. Gia coffel had the Lady Mustangs two points.

Eighth Grade

The McDonald County eighth-grade girls team picked up its first win after opening the season with four straight losses with a 40-10 victory over Cassville on Nov. 16 at Anderson Middle School.

Rylee Anderson scored 16 points and Kara Montgomery had 11 to lead the Lady Mustangs. Annisa Ramirez added seven points while Vivanne Latham had six.

Cassville won the B game by a 31-16 score.

MaKenzie Horton led McDonald County with eight points followed by Shaelynn Largent with four points and Elise Barbosa and Shylynn Deering with two each.

Neosho defeated the eighth grade girls' team 31-11 on Nov. 16 at Neosho Junior High School.

Montgomery had four points to lead McDonald County followed by Deering with three, Latham two and Emerson Ruddick and Anderson one each.

Neosho added a 38-6 win in the B game.

Horton, Barbosa and Largent each scored two points for McDonald County.

McDonald County hosted Marshfield on Nov. 24 before traveling to Seneca on Dec. 1.