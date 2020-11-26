The McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education, in a special meeting on Nov. 18, adopted a mask mandate for classrooms in the district that transition.

The move was in response to an announcement by Gov. Mike Parson that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education had changed guidance for quarantining students.

In the past, if a student was within six feet of a covid-19 positive person, they had to quarantine for 14 days. Under the new guidelines, if the school has a mask mandate and if masks are worn appropriately, students may remain in school as long as they do not develop symptoms.

School board president Frank Woods said, since the beginning of the school year, 755 students have been quarantined. Of those, 402 could have stayed in class and been monitored for symptoms if there had been a mask mandate in place, he said.

Board vice president Josh Banta asked if a mandate would have to be district-wide. He said it would be easier to have one in high school versus elementary.

Board member Andy McClain said he is an anti-masker but said, if students were wearing masks, more of them would still be in school.

"If it keeps kids at school, how can it be wrong?" he said.

Board member Dennis Bergen said he is opposed to mask mandates but in favor of keeping kids in school.

Treasurer Chris Smith said, "I'm for keeping kids in school as much as possible. I do feel an urgency to move on it as fast as possible."

He added that, according to surveys, the community is split about 50/50 on masks.

Superintendent Mark Stanton said, with the numbers of quarantining students rising the way they are, he questions whether the district will be able to continue having in-person school. Stanton also said the district is in dire need of substitute teachers, bus drivers and food service workers.

Board member Bobby Parish did not relish the idea of a mask mandate.

"As a parent, I hate someone telling me what's best for my kid. I'm not a mask person," he said.

Principals shared their concerns, which included a need to have masks in place at least for students that transition from class-to-class during the day.

Board member John Carlin made a motion that all classrooms that transition adopt a mask mandate beginning Nov. 30 for the remainder of the quarter, additionally charging the administration to develop a comprehensive mask plan for remaining classrooms to present to the board for review prior to the start of the third quarter.

The motion passed unanimously.