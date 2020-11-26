Levurl Belle Larimore

April 16, 1939

Nov. 15, 2020

Levurl Belle Larimore, 81, died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 16, 1939, in Savoy, Ark., to Dolphus D. and Audrey G. (Leeper) Hobbs. She lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, David Larimore; a grandson, Timothy Walker Larimore; three brothers, Huey Hobbs, Leonard Hobbs, Donny Hobbs; and a sister, Lois Hobbs.

She is survived by three brothers, Lonny Hobbs, Larry Hobbs, Michael Hobbs; a daughter, Linda (Larimore) Crawley; three sons, John Larimore, Timothy Larimore, Steve Adkins; and eight grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Peace Valley Cemetery, 5897 MO-59, Goodman, Mo.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www. funeralmation.com.

Doyle Lee Shields

Sept. 6, 1955

Nov. 18, 2020

Doyle Lee "Bodink" Shields, 65, of Webb City, Mo., formerly of Seneca, Mo., died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, while at Mercy Hospital in Carthage, Mo.

He was born Sept. 6, 1955, in Bakersfield, Calif., to Edward Franklin and Loretta (Sharp) Shields. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired as the police chief from the Seneca Police Department. He loved the Andy Griffith show; and he enjoyed vacationing in San Diego. He spent his free time reading the Bible and having long talks with God. His best friend was his dog, named, Puppy.

He was preceded in death by his father; his wife, Vickie Shields; and two children, Edward Lee Shields, Kylee Shields-Grady.

He is survived by his wife, Heather Nicole Shields of the home; children, Zayne and Zavyn both of the home, Joshua Shields (significant other, Lindsey) of Neosho, Jeanette Nicole Wheeler (Matthew) of San Antonio, Texas, Ashlee Wheeler (Daniel) of Seneca, Joshua Mullin (Shaina) of Seneca, Hunter Mullin of the home; 18 grandchildren; his mother, Loretta Menely of Jay, Okla.; four brothers, Larry Shields (Mary) of Southwest City, Mark Shields (Delpha) of Southwest City, Mike Shields (Debbie) of Jay, Jerry Shields (Bobbie) also of Jay.

Memorial services were held Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Brother Bob Wilson officiating. Private inurnment will take place in the Southwest City Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Travis Phillip Thompson

March 10, 1982

Nov. 11, 2020

Travis Phillip Thompson died Nov. 11, 2020.

He was born March 10, 1982. He was a Christian and enjoyed outdoors, fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Phillip Thompson; grandfather, Thomas Phillip Thompson; grandfather, Jerry Russell Smith; and grandmother, Kathleen Mae Smith.

He leaves behind his mother, Juanita Kay Chester; sister, Tiffany Fay Smith of Jacket, Mo.; brother, Timothy Wayne Chester (Shirley Mae) of Rapid City, S.D.; grandmother, Novella Thompson of Cordell, Okla.; and fiancée, Kathleen Parks of Rogers, Ark.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the River of Faith Church, 4276 Route KK, Seligman, MO 65745.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of cremation arrangements.

