The Noel community is rallying behind a new blessing box intended to help fellow neighbors down on their luck.

Gary and Diana Henretty put up the box right before dark on Sunday, Nov. 15, by the Noel City Hall. On that first day, neighbors lept into action to fill the box with all kinds of nonperishables to help others.

By the next day, the box was already half empty, said Diana Henretty.

Other items that she placed, including toothbrushes, washcloths, towels and hand sanitizer, were quickly gone. That proves that people need more than just food items, she said.

"Someone is trying to use what they can," she said. "There are more needs than just food."

The Henrettys' are encouraged that the community is fully supporting the new idea. The couple thought a blessing box would benefit Noel neighbors and those passing through. The stationary stand with a glass enclosure allows people to drop off -- and pick up -- dry goods, blankets and more as a "blessing."

It's built on a trust system and kept open and available all the time. The idea is that anyone can donate much-needed items. In turn, anyone who is in need can access the blessing box for free.

The idea first took shape just two weeks ago when the Noel City Council approved the measure on Nov. 10. Gary then repurposed a cupboard that his church pantry no longer needed.

Since the box was erected just 10 days ago, Diana has gained a great deal of input from fellow neighbors. Many believe a second box -- located near the Marshal's Office -- also would help Noel residents and passersby.

The idea is a great one and Diana welcomes anyone who wishes to pursue a second location to do so. The effort is community-wide and anyone can jump in to help, she said.

For now, Diana and Gary will focus on this first box, seeking non-perishable dry goods and more. Diana finds many food clearance items at Harp's that are not expired but are inexpensive. They also shop at Aldi to buy several food items to contribute. Canned foods should be fine to add this winter, but Diana said she will watch temperatures to make sure those cans don't bust.

Additional items -- such blankets -- can be folded neatly or rolled to fit inside the blessing box, she said.

Several people have expressed interest in donating clothes and coats, which will need to be explored.

The need is present but she is unsure how city officials would feel about leaving a box full of goods near the blessing box.

Still, others have committed to contributing smaller items, such as crocheting hats and scarves to add to the mix.

The clamor for a "blessing" means that the need is real, Diana said. Those who are using the items may have a large family or are taking the items to other families.

"There are so many needs," she said. "We're really excited. We think it will be used quite a bit."