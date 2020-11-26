A Noel business is recognizing neighbors who will soon display their holiday spirit with decorative lights.

National TV & Rental is selecting three Noel homeowners who would like to participate in the city's decorating contest, but can't afford to do so.

National TV & Rental is donating lights and decorations for those three homeowners with which to decorate their homes.

The business also will offer a $50 gift card for the winner.

Noel City Clerk Deby Hopping said National TV is setting the bar for other businesses to get involved.

"National got involved last year by entering a float in the Christmas Parade, and they have donated to other charities as well," Hopping said. "When the Council was talking about getting sponsors for the town's decorating for Christmas, the first person I thought of to talk to was Kathy (at National TV). Sure enough, National TV came through and offered even more ideas for the holidays," she said.

"I haven't had this type of response from any of the other businesses yet. To them, I say, 'Pick up the gauntlet!'"

City leaders agreed two weeks ago to provide incentives to businesses and residents as part of the decorating contest.

First- and second-place winners in the business decorating category will each receive a Visa gift card. For residents, a gift certificate from Sidewinder's restaurant for a dinner for two and the $50 gift card from National Rental will be awarded to first- and second-place winners, respectively.

The judges will make a decision on Dec. 10. Winners will be announced during the annual Christmas parade at 2 p.m. Dec. 12.

Anyone who wishes to participate in the decorating contest should let officials at city hall know that they want their business or house judged, Hopping said.

National TV & Rental is also donating three gift cards to the winners of the Little Miss and Mr. Noel Christmas pageant, which is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at River Ranch Resort.

For information about any of the activities, contact Noel City Hall at 475-3696.