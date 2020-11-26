Missing five varsity players due to injuries and quarantine protocols, including three projected starters, the McDonald County High School boys' basketball team faced off against three different schools at a jamboree held on Nov. 19 at Joplin High School.

The Mustangs opened the jamboree against Joplin, dropping the first six-minute quarter by an 8-3 score and falling in the second quarter 13-9.

In the first quarter, Joplin held McDonald County scoreless for the first four minutes while building an 8-0 lead.

But the Mustangs closed on the session with a 3-0 run. Jackson Clarkson scored all three points, the first on a free throw and the final two on a jumper from the block.

Joplin jumped out to an 8-0 lead again in the second quarter before Weston Gordon scored for McDonald County. Gordon added his second straight basket on an offensive rebound to cut the lead to 8-4 before Joplin's Always Wright hit a three pointer to make the score 11-4.

Cole Martin hit a pair of free throws and Isaac Behm made a trey to cut the score to 11-9, but Joplin's Hobbs Campbell scored late to make the final 13-9.

Lamar

Connor Shoff scored six points to lead Lamar to a 19-9 win in the first session on the Mustangs' second match-up.

Lamar jumped out to a 12-2 lead and cruised to the win.

Martin's three pointer led McDonald County followed by two points from Pierce Harmon and Dalton McCalin and free throws from Sterling Woods and Clarkson.

The two teams tied 9-9 in the second quarter after McDonald County scored the final four points of the quarter.

McDonald County trailed 8-1 before Gordon again scored four straight points, including two on an offensive rebound to cut the score to 8-5.

Dusty Timmons hit a free throw to give Lamar a 9-5 lead, but McClain cut the lead to 9-7 before Gordon again scored on an offensive rebound to tie the session.

Neosho

In the Mustangs' final scrimmage, Neosho claimed wins of 5-1 and 11-7.

Harmon hit a free throw to open the first session, but Neosho scored the final five points for the win.

In the second quarter, Neosho led 8-7 before scoring the final three points to seal the win.

McClain had four points to lead McDonald County while Martin hit a three to go with Gordon's lone field goal.

"Obviously, we were short-handed tonight and it showed it a lot of times," said coach Brandon Joines. "We were competitive in a few of them. That's what I wanted. I told the kids I just want to be competitive and for something good to come out of it. I thought we had some great moments. I will say that Weston Gordon looked like he belonged on a varsity basketball floor and that is not something we had anticipated at this point, but maybe later in the year. If he can keep that momentum he might find himself some varsity time. It's just going to be one of those things to watch when we get everybody back. Obviously, it was not as nice and orderly as we would like. We have a lot of things to clean up."

McDonald County opened the season on Nov. 24 at Joplin. The Mustangs are at Pea Ridge on Dec. 7 before hosting Neosho in their opener on Dec. 11 at MCHS.