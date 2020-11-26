A Noel family is grieving after an early morning altercation turned deadly earlier this week.

At approximately 10:05 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, the Noel Marshal's Office and the McDonald County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Noel Heights Apartments for a disturbance and possible shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies canvassed the area and were directed to an apartment on the second floor. Law enforcement officers entered the apartment and located 23-year-old Jonathan Arellanos, of Noel, lying on the floor with what appeared to be multiple .40 caliber gunshot wounds. It was quickly determined that Arellanos was deceased.

After a number of brief interviews, deputies discovered that the suspect in question, 23-year-old Shun'tavion Thomas, of Noel, had fled the apartment complex before their arrival. A BOLO was then put out on Thomas and the vehicle he was last known to be driving.

Several hours later, Thomas was located on Stateline Road, just south of the Missouri-Arkansas border, and taken into custody without incident.

Thomas has been charged with Class A felony murder in the second degree and armed criminal action. A warrant has been issued for those charges and Thomas is currently being held at the McDonald County Jail with no bond, awaiting a court date.

A GoFundMe campaign titled "In loving memory of Jonathan Arellanos" has been created to offset funeral expenses for Arellanos' family.