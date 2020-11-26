Instead of an awards banquet for the fall sports season, McDonald County High School held a virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 20.

McDonald County had one of its best fall seasons in the history of the high school. Some of the highlights included the softball team being ranked number two in the state at one point in the season, the volleyball team reaching 20 wins for the first time since 2006, the football team winning its first-ever state playoff game, Lily Allman finishing third at the Class 3 State Girls' Golf Tournament, Melysia McCrory qualifying for the Class 4 state cross country race and the boys' soccer team reaching nine wins for the second consecutive year.

The following (listed in alphabetical order) is a list of athletes and the awards they received as presented by their coaches.

Cross Country - Melysia McCrory, girls' team MVP; Lane Pratt, boys' team MVP; Madison Burton, girls' team Mustang Pride; and Tyler Rothrock, boys' team Mustang Pride.

Football - Bailey Lewis and Cole Martin, Offensive Player of the Year; Lewis, Back of the Year; Levi Malone, Wide Receiver of the Year; Kaidan Campbell, Offensive Lineman of the Year; Racey Shandley, Defensive Player of the Year and Linebacker of the Year; Trent Alik, defensive Back of the Year; Garrett Gricks, Defensive Lineman of the Year; Jackson Clarkson, Workforce Player of the Year; and Campbell, John O'Brien Memorial Award. Also, Sterling Woods won the MVP for the junior varsity and Destyn Dowd was the MVP for the freshman team.

Girls' Golf - No official Player of the Year was given, but Allman's third place finish in state sealed her the award. Other awards were Fayth Ogden, Most Improved, and, Kelsie Lily, Newcomer of the Year.

Softball - Alexa Hopkins and Madeline McCall, Outstanding Pitcher; Carlee Cooper, Best All-Around Infielder; Nevaeh Dodson, Best All-Around Outfielder; Mariana Salas, Most Improved; and Adasyn Leach, Lady Mustang.

Soccer- Irael Marcos, Player of the Year; Alexis Pedrosa, Offensive Player of the Year; Tomas De La Cruz, Defensive Player of the Year; Victor Lopez, Varsity Character Award; and, Griffin Schutten, JV Character Award.

Volleyball - Kaycee Factor, Defensive Player of the Year; Katelyn Ferdig, Leader in Kills; ERin Cooper, Leader in Assists and Leader in Aces; Jaime Malone, Lady Mustang Heart and Hustle; abd Rylee Bradley, Natalie Jones Memorial Award.