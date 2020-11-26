McDonald County High School volleyball player Kaycee Factor has been named to the first team of the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association Class 4 All-State Team, making her the first player from McDonald County High School to be named to the volleyball all-state team.

While most attention in volleyball is focused on the hitters, Factor is a four-year starter at libero where her digs and passing keyed the Lady Mustangs this year to their first 20-win season since 2006.

"Kaycee being selected to the all-state team is truly a testament to the passion and dedication she has for the sport of volleyball," said coach Logan Grab. "She is an elite defensive volleyball athlete and that was evidenced through her performances and stats during the 2020 season. While she had an exceptional season, this award is a culmination of the many years Kaycee has committed to the craft of volleyball. Her work ethic, willingness to always be coachable and desire to be the best teammate she can be have been gateways to her success. It has been a privilege and honor being Kaycee's coach for the past three years and McDonald County High School is fortunate to have such a wonderful young lady representing it at the state level."

Factor earned first team all-conference and all-district honors this year as well after being named first team all-conference last year.

As a senior, Factor had 561 digs with a serve receive percentage of 91 percent.