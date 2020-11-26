SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Aaron Divine balances the challenges of his job to help students at the Crowder College campus in Jane. As instructional site director, Divine brings a full slate of knowledge, experience and education to the table. Most of all, he has a big heart for helping students become a better version of themselves.

A pair of Dickies coveralls hanging on the back of Aaron Divine's office door signifies his ability to stay flexible for success.

His role as Crowder College instructional site director at Jane varies from day-to-day. Divine can be found teaching an online class and counseling students about career choices, or checking out some leaking ceiling tiles.

Most of all, he champions students for becoming a better version of themselves.

Many examples exist.

One day, a young man came into the office, showing up on the first day of class.

He showed office personnel the standard recruiting postcard that is mailed to all prospective students.

"I guess I'm supposed to be here," he said.

Though he had been diagnosed with mental health issues and a bit of family upheaval, the young man made the dean's list several times and graduated with an associate degree, Divine said. He still stays in touch with the young man.

"I am very proud of him," he said. "I just helped give him the tools he didn't know he already had."

Supportive Steps

Divine gained his education at Crowder, then earned a bachelor's degree in history at Missouri Southern in Joplin before earning his master's degree at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

His father taught at Crowder for 40 years and Divine has "many fond memories" of Crowder.

So it wasn't surprising that, after career moves logged at Northwest Arkansas Community College and WorkForce Services in Arkansas, Divine jumped at the chance to help students outside the classroom.

In the six years he's been at the Jane campus, he continues to focus on student success.

It's a career about which he feels passionate.

"Our customer service is our number one priority," he said. "It may have taken years for a student to walk into our office," due to financial, personal or life challenges, he said.

"If they have a bad experience, it can make them walk out the door and change the trajectory for the rest of their life."

Divine supports all departments as they offer the most up-to-date, interactive, comprehensive educational experience.

That means staying on the cutting edge of information and technology. The Jane campus focuses on the health profession field and is well-known for its successful nursing program.

The nursing program has experienced a great deal of growth in recent years, and the Missouri Nursing Board has approved additional seats for the program. The college also offers a fantastic bridge from the role of a licensed practical nurse to that of a registered nurse's position, he added.

Other plans zone in on streamlining programs to give a solid hand-up for students.

The Certified Medical Assistant Program, which has been on hiatus for two semesters for a redesign, will be launched in the fall of 2021. The Neosho campus will roll out the program in the spring. The program will reduce the number of semesters to complete the program from two to just one. "This is going to be an excellent opportunity for students wanting to break into the health care field," he said.

Part of Divine's mission is ensuring that students see their educational experience as a building block, not a burden.

He tries to stay visible among students and staff, making sure he is accessible to anyone needing help or support.

Being present offers the opportunity to make that connection and build relationships.

"Students need to know we are here for them," he said.

Rising to the Challenge

Divine takes all aspects of his position seriously. He's quick to jump to whatever task is needed -- from helping a student question a career choice to moving furniture or evaluating leaking ceiling tiles.

It was a spoiled dress shirt that prompted him to keep the coveralls on his office door hanger, just in case.

One day, he leaped into action to take care of an emergency. That night, he realized -- with the help of his wife, Tabatha -- that the shirt was going to need extra cleaning.

He decided, then, that making sure some coveralls were always handy would be a good idea, he said, laughing.

Cheering on and helping a diverse student population can mean rising to different challenges throughout the day.

Some students at Jane are pursuing a traditional route for a two-year degree on their way to a four-year degree. Other students are nontraditional. Some have high school educations, some speak English as a second language, including Hispanic students and some Somalian students from Noel. Other students travel from nearby northwest Arkansas.

"We are pretty diverse," he said. "Most are working and have families."

Meeting with students who have a variety of barriers to their success, especially during the current climate, is probably the hardest part of his job.

"Under normal circumstances, many of them struggle with the basic necessities that make being successful in college a possibility, and I think it's just seeing the emotional toll of trying to balance that's the most difficult," Divine said.

"Thankfully, we have the opportunity to refer students to the resources they need to be successful. So, the hardest part of my job is really what makes it so rewarding."

Divine researches labor trends and statistics to help build programs for future students.

As a campus, the short-term goal includes continuing to grow the healthcare programs, while looking long-term to add a building for other technical careers, such as welding.

On any particular day, Divine's suit for success might include a dress shirt and tie -- or coveralls. Whatever is needed, he plans to advocate for students who want something better.

"We want to help them find the right path."