A 17th McDonald County resident has died as a result of covid-19, according to reports from the health department on Monday evening. Last week's unprecedented spike of 51 new cases was nearly doubled this week, with 96 new positive cases reported.

As of publication, the total number of positive cases is 1,552. A total of 1,426 individuals have been released from isolation, leaving 126 still isolated going into the holidays, and four individuals currently hospitalized.

The health department also released data that indicates McDonald County has the highest positivity rate of the 115 counties in the state, with 20% of tests reading positively.

On Friday, Nov. 20, McDonald County School District announced that 10 students and two staff members are currently positive for covid-19, with 172 students and 11 staff members being isolated. This reflects an increase in student cases of 500% from two weeks ago and a nearly 800% increase in students isolated.

No data was released regarding the school(s) of the isolated students or staff.

Due to a limited supply of antibody test kits, the health department is reserving tests for people who meet certain criteria. For more information, call 417-223-4351, ext. 0.

Testing is available at Ozarks Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System and Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment.

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment.

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment, for the uninsured.

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment.

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment.