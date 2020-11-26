Division I

The following cases were filed:

Kelly M. Legrand vs. Raymond G. Legrand. Dissolution.

Allen L. Hill vs. Amanda L. Hill. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Patrick Lee Brown. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Christina N. Stevens. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Kyle P. Campbell. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Kathryn G. King. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Sean A. Krohn. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Dawt Kuhn. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Lovenia G. Lovell. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Milica Markovic. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Gregory Scott Nelson. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Freeman Health System vs. Crystal D. Johnson. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Teri A. Mendoza. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Kyle J. Bridges. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Michael Beck. Suit on account.

Freeman Surgical Center, LLC vs. Callie Tanner et al. Suit on account.

Arvest Bank vs. Amanda J. Nunez. Breach of contract.

Joseph Heins vs. Kevin Shay et al. Unlawful detainer.

Discover Bank vs. Florence V. Dumond. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Alicia V. Smith. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Arthur T. Shafer. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Trenton C. Jessen. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Kevin Schoening. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Audrey M. Noponen. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jesse J. Poe. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Sabrina L. Reeves. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Lori R. Winchester. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. William A. Roland. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Randy L. Potarf. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Kyle P. Campbell. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Dornell Materne. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Mikel Lynn Qualls. Failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Carson Neal Allman. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Thea Jean Rush. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Bailee J. Randolph. Exceeded posted speed limit, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Destiny O'Brien. Passing bad check.

Chase D. Bowman. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Stephen B. Hutcheson. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Casey J. Goodman. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Felonies:

Tre' A. Henslee. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Jerry D. Reeves. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing.

Christopher C. Lasley. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing and tampering with motor vehicle.

Johnny Holliman. Passing bad check.

Moustapha S. Abdi. Theft/stealing and property damage.

Dudley Robonei. Sexual abuse.

Fnu Mohd Abdul. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brittany O. Hess. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

John E. Tullis. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Sarah E. Silvers. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kimmie L. Kell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Haley Shalon Weber. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Candie Leeann Rolls. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Luke A. Moore. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Gualfred A. Reyes Perez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Desmond E. Jackson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Rebecca K. Jones et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Nixon Manuel. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Maria Mata. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Floyd L. Morgan. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Tabitha A. Myers et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Bell Management, Inc. vs. Melissa M. Myers. Rent and possession. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Danyul Kidwell. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Brian Lyster. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Gregory Scott Nelson. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $435.50.

Stormee S. Jones. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Hansen Kalles. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Nakoli S. Larring. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Shanae Michelle Leroy. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Bert Lombard. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Trevor L. Lorenz. Pass vehicle on right and traveled off main portion of road. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Jenny Lyn Lotton. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Thomas Wayne Madewell. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Weston M. Marcoux. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Wynona McDaniels. Entering or being on department area during restricted hours. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Jaron L. B. Miller. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $225.

Darion L. Moore. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Luke A. Moore. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Danton E. Morgan. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Felonies:

Jericho Daniel Jones. Burglary. Guilty plea. Ten years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Sylvia S. Moss. Burglary. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Melissa Myers. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.