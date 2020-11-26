This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Oct. 25

Charles Richard Bish Stein III, 33, Neosho, unlawful use of weapon -- shoot at/from motor vehicle/at person/motor vehicle or building

Juan Carlos Borrero, 43, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Terry Shawn Bryant, 48, Bentonville, Ark., DWI -- alcohol

Randy Laco, 44, Noel, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to drive within single lane of roadway -- resulting in an accident, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, expired plates, failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Oct. 26

Dustin Lee Beckett, 35, Ash Grove, Mo., unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child

Alexander Josef Berklacy, 28, Springfield, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting and unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance

Jordan Dale Blankenship, 25, Springfield, parole violation, assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

James Earl Brady, 41, Springfield, parole violation, tampering with motor vehicle, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Austin James Crumm, 28, Springfield, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child

Eddie Dwayne Davis, 24, Branson, abuse or neglect of a child -- serious emotional or physical injury and endangering the welfare of a child

Andrew Julian Floyd, 19, Warsaw, Mo., assault -- serious physical injury or special victim

Jose Manuel Gallegos, 21, Prairie Grove, Ark., operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Susan Marie Nelson, 45, Neosho, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident

Joshua Lee Patton, 22, Springfield, driving while revoked/suspended, probation violation, DWI -- alcohol, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and failed to stop for steady red signal at crosswalk/stop line/point nearest intersection

David Lonual Winchel, 48, Springfield, tampering with motor vehicle, robbery and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

Oct. 27

Angel Alex Miranda, 27, Noel, burglary and theft/stealing

Willy S. Reed, 44, Joplin, domestic assault

Oct. 28

Christopher T. Parsons, 43, Neosho, statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy

Gage Michael Savage, 29, Lanagan, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Oct. 29

Jessica Marie Baker, 26, Pineville, DWI -- drug intoxication

Jonathan Lee Golden, 47, Goodman, violation of order of protection for adult

Michael Ray Miller Jr., 38, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine

Andrew Jeremy Rains, 41, Springdale, Ark., parole violation

Oct. 30

Cora Virginia Duncan, 37, Goodman, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting

Christopher Boyd Hutcheson, 36, Pineville, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, non-support and exceeded posted speed limit

Daniel Matagolai Igisomar, 42, Goodman, assault, property damage and trespassing

Oct. 31

Jerry Leon Wolfgang Baker, 29, Noel, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, failure to register motor vehicle, DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident