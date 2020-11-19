This year has been quite a year, mostly for all the wrong reasons.

But for the fall sports teams at McDonald County High School, 2020 will go down as one of the best in the school's history.

Leading the success of the six fall sports teams is girls golf. The team took second place at the Joplin tournament, led by individual tournament winner Lily Allman, one of four tournaments she won during the year. But the crowning achievement of her season and her high school career was a third-place finish in the Missouri Class 3 State Tournament.

The McDonald County Lady Mustang softball team continued its tradition as one of the best programs in southwest Missouri.

The Lady Mustangs finished the year with a 21-4 record, losing in the district championship game to Webb City, which went on to finish second in the state. Three players on the team earned all-state status. Freshmen Carlee Cooper and Nevaeh Dodson were selected for the first team, while junior Madeline McCall was named to the second team.

Not to be outdone was the Lady Mustang volleyball team. McDonald County won 20 games for the first time since 2006, finishing with a 20-15 record after falling to Branson in the district finals.

The boys' and girls' cross country teams began a youth movement. They were led by sophomore Melysia McCrory, who finished 12th in districts to earn a trip to the state cross country meet where she finished 124th out of 160 entrants.

On the boys' side, the McDonald County High School football team made history when it beat Marshfield, 37-13, for its first win ever in the state playoffs.

The boys' soccer team finished the season with nine wins, its second consecutive nine-win season.

Congratulations to all the fall sports athletes and good luck to the winter sports participants for their upcoming seasons.