A group of Noel neighbors is interested in bringing the little river town back to its holiday glory.

Noel is known as "The Christmas City" and is famous for hand-stamping a special postmark on mail during the holiday season.

Several residents want to decorate Noel as it was decorated in yesteryear.

City council members agree. They want to encourage others to build on last year's momentum when several residents decorated their businesses and homes. Now, some Noel neighbors hope the former Christmas spirit will once again spread throughout the little town to spark some holiday cheer.

To highlight the town, the city's street department is working hard to decorate Main Street, Noel city clerk Deby Hopping said.

To build even more excitement, the city is offering a decorating contest. Interest is quickly growing.

"Folks are starting to really be excited about the activities going on," she said.

"It's getting people to talk."

City leaders agreed last week to provide incentives to businesses and residents as part of the decorating contest.

The city is offering a Visa gift card for first and second place to businesses. For residents, a gift certificate from Sidewinder's restaurant for a dinner for two and a $50 gift card from National Rental will be awarded to first- and second-place winners, respectively.

The judges will make a decision on Dec. 10, with the winners announced during the annual Christmas parade at 2 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Those who wish to participate should let officials at city hall know that they want their businesses or houses judged, Hopping said.

Anyone wanting to volunteer, donate any lights, or help a fellow neighbor in any way, may contact Hopping at the city hall, she said.