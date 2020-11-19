The McDonald County seventh-grade girls' basketball team picked up a pair of wins last week to improve its record to 3-0.

The Lady Mustangs began their week with a 38-27 win at Monett on Nov. 10.

Charlie Rawlins led McDonald County with 21 points, followed by Carlee Martin with nine, and Macy Reece, Layla Wallain, Tatym Trudeau and Xandria Lay with two each.

On Nov. 12, McDonald County handed Lamar a 45-25 defeat behind 18 points from Martin and 15 from Rawlins. Wallain, Trudeau and Ava Bruner added four points each.

Lamar claimed a 28-10 win in the B game. Abbie Reece and Jaime Williams scored three points each for McDonald County. Gia Coffel and Bruner had two each.

Eighth Grade

The McDonald County eighth-grade team fell to 0-3 with losses to Monett and Lamar.

Monett claimed a 28-13 decision on Nov. 10. Rylee Anderson led McDonald County with six points, followed by Emerson Ruddick, Anindria Joseph and Vivanne Latham with two each and Shylynn Deering with one.

Lamar defeated the Lady Mustangs 16-9 on Nov. 12.

Anissa Ramierez led McDonald County with four points, followed by Anderson with three points and Latham with two.

In the B game, Lamar claimed a 31-5 win. McKenzie Horton scored four points and Elise Barbosa had one point.

McDonald County was at Neosho on Nov. 16 before hosting East Newton on Nov. 17 and Cassville on Nov. 19.