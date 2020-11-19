Oct. 7

• The Commission signed accounts payable in the amount of $123,263.08.

Oct. 14

• H&R Block requested to extend their lease with McDonald County until May 1, 2021. Commissioners unanimously agreed to accept the request and will extend the current lease agreement.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $38,280.08.

Oct. 21

• Commissioners received two bids on the Emergency Storage Building Project. The building will be used for PPE and emergency equipment needed for the Health Department. Eastern Commissioner John Bunch moved to accept the bid from Troy Stidham, of Stidham Custom Construction, in the amount of $84,460. The motion passed unanimously.

• Commissioners discussed current county credit cards. After some discussion, Western Commissioner David Holloway moved to close the current US Bank county credit cards and open new credit cards with First Community Bank. The motion passed unanimously.

Oct. 26

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $5,200.

Oct. 28

• Commissioners signed a letter of support for Southwest City water system improvements.

• Clayton Yonkers briefed the Commission regarding the heating and air system for the main courthouse. The Commission approved an emergency purchase of $11,000 to replace the system/new unit needed for the courthouse.

• Jennifer Shotwell, chief executive officer for the Area Agency on Aging, met with the Commission to discuss CARES act reimbursements and what Freeman Ambulance needs to continue to provide McDonald County citizens with the most expeditious care needed during this pandemic.

• The Commissioned signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $481,192.97.