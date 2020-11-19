The Goodman Betterment Club plans to install some ceiling tiles in the new community building in an effort to reduce noise.

Betterment Club member Clyde Davidson told the Goodman City Council on Tuesday night that fellow members hope the ceiling tiles will reduce an echo in the building. He asked for the council's agreement on the matter.

Council members agreed with the proposed work. Mayor JR Fisher said Lowe's had donated flooring for the building. He said he was looking for volunteers who would help install it.

The community building continues to be a popular amenity for Goodman neighbors. Goodman officials had six rentals in November and will have five in December, Fisher reported.

In other business, the council voted to rent a lockbox at The Cornerstone Bank. City officials will store old papers, title work, old meeting minutes from the 1950s and more, said city clerk Georgia Holtz.

Council members voted to allow the city clerk, the mayor and the northward alderman access to the lockbox.

Other business included:

• Discussion of upcoming meetings in which to discuss the 2021 budget.

• A police department report that officers worked a total of 345 hours, including three physical domestic situations.

• Approving $21,652.78 in bills.