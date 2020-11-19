Division I

The following cases were filed:

Michael J. Nix vs. Heidi L. Nix. Dissolution.

Mitchell Callahan vs. Samantha Callahan. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Brandon D. Jackson. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Angelique C. Duncan. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Mitchell J. Webb. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Caleb T. Rogers. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Wesley C. Fisher. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Bridget N. Dye. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Kortney J. Giannetti. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Ashley J. Delzell. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Arvest Bank vs. Lenard I. Gorman. Breach of contract.

Arvest Bank vs. Brandy A. Hagebusch. Breach of contract.

Arvest Bank vs. Derik Hernandez. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Heather Timtiman. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Marsha L. Sutcliffe. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Lesa M. Mitchell. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. T. Qualls-Hudson et al. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Tabitha A. Myers et al. Unlawful detainer.

Freeman Health System vs. Talisha L. Hudson et al. Suit on account.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Susan McKee. Breach of contract.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Jeff T. Cargile. Suit on account.

Barbara Norton vs. Abernathy Roofing & Construction. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Tim William Chamness. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Jose A. Reyes Gamez. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Brandon D. Jackson. Driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Dakota Charles Lewis. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Scott E. Carter. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation.

Kheri R. Henderson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lucas W. Robinson. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Patrick T. Reale. DWI -- alcohol.

Christopher M. Jimison. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Jessica Marker. Theft/stealing.

Jordan A. Dennis. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Rodolfo Marraquin-Lopez. DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Nour H. Abu-Safe. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Jesse L. Banks. Theft/stealing.

Ramon F. Rigenhagen. Failed to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection/so close to cause hazard.

Steven M. Shewmaker. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Felonies:

Joshua K. Glasser. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Joseph Wayne Garrett. Statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy and child molestation.

John P. Lutrell. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Gary D. Drum. Tampering with motor vehicle.

The following cases were heard:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Stormi Dickson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. William D. Divine. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Vincent F. Fitial. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Autovest, LLC s. Luther Gardner et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corporation vs. Heather L. Given. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Ashley Jackson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Veronica J. Jarvis. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Nicole Joel. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Cathy D. Jones. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Jordan A. Dennis. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Allen O. Dubon. Possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Leslie Vinston Eads Sr. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Allen A. Eggers. Receiving stolen property and theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $379.50.

Imelda Esparza Marin. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Kortnei L. Gabbard. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jamie Garcia. Take game fish by spearfishing and possess speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks. Guilty plea. Fine of $299.

Karen L. Hagel. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Tristan N. Hall. DWI – alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $446.

Emilson Hemos. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Brittany O. Hess. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Azeala M. Higgs. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Jeremy A. Hooper. Unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle within a stream or river. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Justin W. Humphreys. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Desmond E. Jackson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Treyvan A. Jackson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Colby K. James. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11 - 35 grams. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jason D. Jones. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Felonies:

None.