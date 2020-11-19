Benefit Thanksgiving Dinner

American Legion Post #392 will be offering its third Friday Benefit Thanksgiving Dinner (drive-through only) with pickup from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. next to Cornerstone Bank on Jesse James Road in Pineville, Mo.

Pre-orders for dinners are requested by Thursday, Nov. 19. You can also order on Facebook or call 417-389-0937 or 417-850-6330. Cost is $7 per dinner, which includes turkey, potatoes/gravy, dressing, sweet potatoes, vegetable, roll, and dessert.