This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Oct. 18

Justin Tyler Brown, 31, Bentonville, Ark., probation violation, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, driving while revoked/suspended, gave false information to officer, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Freddie Lynn Griner, 20, Goodman, defective equipment and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Oct. 19

Rocky Allen Colvard, 47, Goodman, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Luis Francisco, no age given, Noel, DWI -- alcohol

Jeffery Carl Parks, 54, Bella Vista, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Oct. 20

Maria D. Castaneda, 38, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

Oct. 21

Desmaranda Raeleslynn Carver, 19, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor

William Ralph, 35, Joplin, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident

Seth Lee Guinn, 25, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Vicente Hernandez, 29, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit

Gary Lopez-Chacon, 28, Grove, Okla., driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Veronica Sancehz, 41, Noel, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and felony controlled substance

Vickie Lynn Ward, 55, Anderson, failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Kimberly Dawn Weiser, 43, Anderson, supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Oct. 22

Amanda Dawn Baughman, 31, Lanagan, out-of-state fugitive

Timmy Lloyd Dial, 63, Noel, fish without permit

Eric J. Pogue, 37, Noel, trespassing and out-of-state fugitive

Isaac Teague, 44, Leon, Idaho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Brittney Nicole Townsend, 29, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop and DWI -- alcohol

Oct. 23

Jonathan Arellanos, 23, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to register motor vehicle and unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 0f 10 grams or less

Bayron Isav Bejaran0-Elvir, 19, Southwest City, unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 0f 10 grams or less

Oct. 24

Icanya Bio, 26, Carthage, mo, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

William Nahner, 18, Carthage, Mo., open container and purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by minor

Jeffery Russel, 35, Anderson, purchase/attempt to purchase or as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility