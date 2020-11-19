At Tuesday's meeting of the Pineville Board of Aldermen, the board opened sealed bids for several pieces of surplus equipment the city was selling.

The city accepted the high bids for the following items: Mahindra tractor, Cowin Construction, $10,242; brush hog, Jeff Grissom, $351; trail hand, Robert Nelson, $1,930; sickle bar, Jeff Grissom, $301; snow plow, Jeff Grissom, $1,506; finish mower, Cowin Construction, $519; three Stihl string trimmers, Jeff Grissom, $101 each; Dodge truck, Don Underwood, $750; Ford truck, Jerry Gardner, $1,005.

Also on Tuesday, the board heard from Linda Gardner, who asked to have a piece of property that adjoins the Mountain Ridge annexation de-annexed from the city. She said she only uses the land for cattle and does not have water or sewer on it. The property is 81 acres. Mayor Gregg Sweeten said the board would check with its city attorney and get back to Gardner. Board member Scott Dennis noted the last time the board looked into de-annexing a piece of property, it was "almost impossible" and there was nothing the board could do.

Public Works Superintendent Chris Tinsley asked for permission to purchase some concrete forms that he needs for several projects. He said they cost $1,800 to rent each time. The forms were $4,186 to buy. The board approved the purchase.

In other business, the board approved paying bills in the amount of $47,838.