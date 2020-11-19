McDonald County Health Department reported 51 new cases of covid-19 this week -- the highest weekly increase since the pandemic's beginning.

As of publication, the total number of positive cases is 1,456. A total of 1,325 individuals have been released from isolation, leaving 131 still isolated, and eight individuals currently hospitalized.

The health department also released data that indicates McDonald County has the highest positivity rate of the 115 counties in the state, with 20% of tests reading positively.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, McDonald County School District announced that two students and no staff members are currently positive for covid-19, with 25 students and 10 staff members being isolated. This reflects a decrease in cases of nearly 50% from two weeks ago.

No data was released regarding the school(s) of the isolated students or staff.

Due to a limited supply of antibody test kits, the health department is reserving tests for people who meet certain criteria. For more information, call 417-223-4351, ext. 0.

Testing is available at Ozarks Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System and Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment.

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment.

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment, for the uninsured.

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment.

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment.