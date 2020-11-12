RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Neveah Dodson tries to slide past a catcher during the Lady Mustangs' 21-4 season. She was recently named to the Missouri Class 4 All-State first team.

When your high school softball team goes 21-4 for the season, obviously it has some pretty good players.

Three of those good players for the McDonald County Lady Mustangs were recently honored by being named to the Missouri Class 4 All-State team.

Leading the way were a pair of freshmen. Infielder Carlee Cooper and outfielder Nevaeh Dodson both earned first-team honors, while junior pitcher Madeline McCall was named to the second team.

Cooper finished the season as the team's leading hitter with a .470 average with 39 hits in 83 at-bats, including two home runs, five triples and six doubles. She drove in 19 runs despite hitting in the leadoff spot. She also stole 13 bases without getting caught.

Dodson was second on the team with a .462 average (36 for 78), with one homer and nine doubles while driving in 21 runs.

McCall was 11-4 on the mound with two saves. She allowed 27 earned runs in 106 innings for an earned run average of 1.78. The junior struck out 196 batters while allowing 62 hits.

McCall also helped the team at the plate, hitting .366 with a team-leading three home runs and 23 RBIs.

Previously all three players earned first-team all-conference, all-district and all-region honors.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Madleine McCall throws out a runner during one of her 11 wins this season.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Carlee Cooper attempts to tag out a runner during the Lady Mustangs' 21-4 season.