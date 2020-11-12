MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Joyce Britton dilligently demonstrates her knitting techniques to excited children as they toss candy from the Southwest City Senior Center float in the 2019 Christmas Parade.

A sense of normalcy amid the current pandemic is slated to return to Southwest City with the commencement of the annual Christmas Parade this year.

Festivities are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, and will tour south down Main Street.

Local businesses, churches, youth groups, civic clubs, school groups and riding clubs are invited to take part in the parade, which will feature categories including floats, marching units and automobiles. Plaques will be awarded to the first-place participant in each category.

Entry forms can be found at City Hall and should be completed and returned by Saturday, Nov. 28.

Upon arrival at the parade, participants must check-in with parade chairperson Misty Reece by the American Legion on Academy Street and receive a line-up number. Parade participants will be lined up by 10 a.m. and the parade will start promptly at 10:30 a.m.

Anyone with questions can call Reece at 417-762-3497 or 417-669-4939.

Southwest City's Christmas Parade is sponsored by the Southwest City Commercial Club and the generosity of area businesses.