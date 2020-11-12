In the wake of a structure fire on Main Street Tuesday evening, Southwest City's board of alderman waived fees and commended firefighters.

City Clerk Krystal Austen told council members the home that caught fire was being rented by a single mother who is now forced to begin rebuilding her life. Austen noted the current water bill at the property is a little over $130. She asked the council to consider waiving the bill.

The council agreed to waive the current bill and return the tenant's $75 deposit as well.

Mayor David Blake said he witnessed the fire department extinguishing the fire and couldn't have been more pleased.

"I was impressed with the way your boys moved," Blake said.

"I've got a good crew. It's not me; it's the guys," Fire Chief Shane Clark said. "That's why we need to get them the equipment they need."

Clark went on to say that the department is in need of new air bottles for self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs) and new lighting on firetrucks. He said that, while shopping for quotes on the items, the call came through for the structure fire. He noted there is more than $6,000 remaining in the repairs and maintenance budget line.

Mayor Blake said multiple citizens have inquired about the future of the lake at Blankenship Park recently. The council has been pondering repairs to the Honey Creek dam prior to covid and, slowly but surely, progress is being made. Blake said he is receiving quotes on concrete, compaction, and cleanup.

"By the next meeting, I will have numbers," he said.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to one medical call and three motor vehicle accidents, assisted a surrounding agency with extinguishing a structure fire and extinguished a structure fire in town as well.

On behalf of Police Chief Bud Gow, Clerk Austen reported that, since the last meeting, the department issued 14 tickets, responded to three motor vehicle accidents and taken one report for vandalism.

Public Works Director Shane Clark said the street department has been clearing brush along Liberty Road, the water department installed a new water meter on J Highway and the wastewater department is repairing a standby clarifier.

Clerk Austen said she is continuing to prepare budgets for the 2021 fiscal year and documents for the impending water project. She said a public hearing will be held on Monday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m., regarding the project. Austen also reported mailing tax statements.

In other business, the council:

• Reviewed proposed 2021 budgets for the street department, water department and general fund;

• Paid bills in the amount of $21,284.57.