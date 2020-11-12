It was a beautiful fall drive to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory greeted us and welcomed several visitors.

Wayne and Anna Lee Emmanuel were celebrating their 58th wedding anniversary. Special prayers were requested for Cheryl Howe, Jimmy Easter, Steve Powell, Mike Jefferson, Barbara Cory, Alexis, the Ricky Farmer Family and Michael.

In announcements, there will be a benefit supper and auction for Laney Lemonds on Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Decatur Sale Barn.

The adult Sunday school lesson from Isaiah 49 was "God Comforts," taught by Terry Lett. "The greatest glory to God would be the salvation of people from every nation. Believers are called upon to compassionately deliver the message of God's salvation to all people." The key doctrine was from Hebrews 9:27-28. "God in His own time and in His own way will bring the world to its appropriate end."

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "Defeating the Divider," and read Matthew 4:1 and Luke 3:22. The devil dwells in our stubborn hearts and hardened ways. You must diagnose the source of the evil to cure it.

With Susan Cory at the piano, Karen Gardner led the congregational hymns of praise. Special music came from Jerry and Linda, who sang "The Eastern Gate," and Karen, who sang "O, Lord My God."

Brother Mark Hall continued in the sermon series, "Getting Over It," with Sunday's message. "The Miracle on the other side of the fence (the offense) with scripture from Matthew 15:21-28 about the Canaanite woman's faith. He began by telling us that Jesus gave us a list of things we would see in the last days.

"In the last days, people will be offended by church, Christians and preachers. There are a lot of ways to be offended. Get over it. Our country needs healing and we need healing from others' offenses."

As Brother Mark talked about the Canaanite woman in Matthew 15, he told us there were some things we needed to understand about the scripture.

"First, she was a Canaanite with many offenses and was thought of as lesser. Second, the woman was desperate for help because the devil was after her child. We don't see so many miracles today because people are too proud to show they are desperate. There were some offenses that the woman had to get over to get help. First, she had to get over being ignored. Second, she had to get over the institution. Some people think they know Jesus so well that they can speak for Him. The institution offends a lot of people. We are the institution and we do offend. Don't get between others and Jesus. Third, she had to get over insignificance. Everyone wants to be somebody. As a pastor, I don't care if you are the president or a convict. All I care about is whether are you a child of the King because, in the end, that is all that matters. Are you saved? It doesn't matter who you are, who you think you are or what you've done. Fourth, she had to get over the insult. When you get desperate for Jesus, check your pride at the door. You must humble yourself first."

As Brother Mark closed the message, he asked, "What do you need from Jesus?

Are you desperate enough to get over it and go to Him? What is your level of offendability? How do you gauge your spiritual maturity? If you get offended and walk away, maybe you can't deal with the truth. Sometimes our miracle is on the other side of the fence (offense). We let the offense and the feelings block us from the miracle. Get over it to get to the miracle. We have to be desperate enough to get over a lot of offenses. Lay down your pride, get over it and get your miracle."

Our hymn of invitation was "Trust and Obey." Wayne Emmanuel gave the benediction.

You are invited to worship with us on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. with Sunday school beginning at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome at Mill Creek Baptist Church, located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.