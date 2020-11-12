Jack Ray Luellen

Jan. 6, 1939

Nov. 3, 2020

Jack Ray Luellen, 81, of Anderson, Mo., died at his home Tuesday, Nov.3, 2020.

He was born Jan. 6, 1939, in Anderson, Mo. to Josephus Luellen and Christina Spencer. He married Roberta (Starkey) Luellen on July 2, 1963. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1963.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta; two sons, Tim Luellen of Anderson, Terry Luellen of Goodman; three daughters, Betty Albrecht of Newton, Kan., Jodi Mobely of Gaston, S.D., Kristi Fleener of Neosho, Mo.; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life with military honors will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Pineville Community Center in Pineville, Mo.

Lonnie Lee Woolard

Sept. 16, 1948

Nov. 2, 2020

Lonnie Lee Woolard, 72, of Rocky Comfort, Mo., died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 16, 1948, in Stella, Mo., to Carl and Chloe (Spiva) Woolard, who preceded him in death.

Surviving are one son, Chad Woolard of Normal, Ill.; two daughters, Tracy Wieneke (Doug Andreassen), Elisssa Wieneke, all of Tacoma, Wash.; three brothers, Donnie Woolard (Donna) of Powell, Dennis Woolard of Rocky Comfort, H.C. Woolard (Carol) of Rocky Comfort; and two grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by McQueen Funeral Home, Wheaton, Mo.