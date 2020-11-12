Noel City Council members hope businesses and homeowners will help the little tourist town live up to its name this holiday season.

"We should be something special because of our name," said Alderwoman Faye Davis.

"The Christmas City," as Noel is known, should sport some festive lights and decorations, city council members believe.

They would love Main Street to be decked out in twinkling lights and colorful decorations to spread the holiday spirit.

To inspire others to decorate, the city is hosting a contest for businesses to decorate for the holidays. City council members agreed to award first-place and second-place prizes, including a $50 gift card and a $25 gift card.

The council also discussed providing an incentive for homeowners, building on the momentum from last year.

The city is planning for its annual Christmas parade at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, complete with a vendor fair.

Mayor Lewis Davis said city workers are preparing to place lights down Main Street. He hopes to have all the lights up in no more than two days and would like to rent some equipment to enable workers to complete the lighting in that time.

City council members also plan to hone a new business ordinance, which would outline that only a manager or owner of a building can utilize that space. Presently, there are some who are renting out space to others behind their businesses. Council members want to streamline an ordinance, making clear that it's policy to only operate for oneself.

"The verbiage will be reviewed by local counsel," Davis said.

Council members also plan to have legal counsel review the usage of all-terrain vehicles on local roads, and how much licenses/permits should be.

Information from Southwest City and Pineville was gathered for review. Council members are also seeking input from its legal counsel for any state statute limitations on costs.

During the meeting, Marshal Randy Wilson asked city council members for their help getting in front of a problem with some people hosting parties without a liquor license and having other infractions.

Wilson and two deputies recently broke up a party of some 300 people, some of whom were reportedly underage and some that were apparently doing drugs. Wilson said he wants to address this before it becomes a reoccurring problem.