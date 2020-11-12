COURTESY PHOTO Melysia McCrory finished 124th out of 160 runners at the Missouri Class 4 Cross County Championships held on Nov. 6 in Columbia.

The McDonald County High School cross country program was represented at the Missouri Class 4 State Cross Country Championships by sophomore Melysia McCrory.

McCrory earned her trip to the state championships with a 12th place finish at last week's district championships.

McCrory finished the state championships in 124th place out of the 160 entrants. She was timed in 22:22 for the 3.1-mile race.

Lillian Jackson of St. Charles West High School won the state title in a time of 18:21.

West Plains High School had three runners finish in the top 10 to claim the team title.