The McDonald County seventh- and eighth-grade girls' basketball teams opened their season on Nov. 5 by splitting games with Joplin.

In the seventh-grade game at Pineville Junior High School, Charlie Rawlins scored 21 points and Carlie Martin added 15 to lead McDonald County to a 52-14 win over the Lady Eagles.

Amiyah Ziemianin added nine points, while Tatym Trudeau had five and Ava Bruner two to round out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs.

McDonald County added a 21-19 overtime win in the B game.

Jamie Williams led McDonald County with nine, points followed by Kylie Gage and Abbie Reece with four points each and Dayanna Bolanos and Gia Coffell with two each.

In the eighth grade game at Anderson Middle School, Joplin claimed a 23-13 decision.

McDonald County was led by Anissa Ramirez with six points. Rylee Anderson added four points and Kara Montgomery had three.

Joplin added a 39-12 win in the B game.

Elise Barbosa, Amanda Donica and Shaelynn Largent each scored four points to lead McDonald County.

McDonald County was at Monett on Nov. 10 before traveling to Lamar on Nov. 12.