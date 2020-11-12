Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Goodman Neighbors Plan For Christmas Parade November 12, 2020 at 9:39 a.m.

Goodman Christmas parade organizers believe this year's evening event will offer the chance for neighbors to better see the season's sparkling lights.

"A nighttime parade also will provide the opportunity for several area schools and marching bands to participate," said Clyde Davidson, Goodman Betterment Association member.

Eliminating the conflict of a daytime parade -- when other area towns plan their Christmas events -- could lead to other schools participating, he added.

The event is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Organizers met earlier this week to finalize details.

As always, elves from the North Pole have sent a message that Santa Claus will make an appearance at the parade. He is expected to be atop a Goodman fire engine.

"Santa will pass out candy to children after the parade," Davidson said.

Anyone interested in participating in the parade is asked to line up 30 minutes to an hour before the parade starts so officials can register their entry.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT