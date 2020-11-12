Goodman Christmas parade organizers believe this year's evening event will offer the chance for neighbors to better see the season's sparkling lights.

"A nighttime parade also will provide the opportunity for several area schools and marching bands to participate," said Clyde Davidson, Goodman Betterment Association member.

Eliminating the conflict of a daytime parade -- when other area towns plan their Christmas events -- could lead to other schools participating, he added.

The event is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Organizers met earlier this week to finalize details.

As always, elves from the North Pole have sent a message that Santa Claus will make an appearance at the parade. He is expected to be atop a Goodman fire engine.

"Santa will pass out candy to children after the parade," Davidson said.

Anyone interested in participating in the parade is asked to line up 30 minutes to an hour before the parade starts so officials can register their entry.