Monica Gerken is the new youth program associate for McDonald County, working out of the University of Missouri Extension office in Pineville.

She is in charge of the county's 4-H program and hopes to get more students involved in clubs. Gerken was previously the youth program associate for Pettis County, and she started working in McDonald County on Oct. 5.

Among her plans is trying to get the schools to start indoor gardening clubs so that kids can see how things grow. She hopes to get the students to grow things in their classrooms during the fall and winter months. Her plan is to get farmers to donate old protein tubs for growing containers and to have teachers use 4-H curriculum. She hopes students will like the curriculum enough to join a club.

She is also partnering with the nutrition program associate in Pettis County to get some videos of the history of potatoes, which is what the students will be growing, and some recipes for potatoes that the students can hopefully make in class, she said.

"A lot of kids are rural but they don't grow food on their own land," she said. "This is to educate them where food comes from other than the produce aisle in Walmart."

It also teaches them some basic skills that could be important someday, she added.

McDonald County 4-H has a Facebook page, and anyone who wants to be a member of 4-H is welcome to join, Gerken said.

"This program has some growing to do. I hope everyone in the community gets pumped up and sees the potential they have for a great program."

She said 4-H will be involved in the county fair and hopefully will have some students that go to the state fair.

Gerken shared some of her successes in Pettis County. Because of the covid-19 pandemic starting in March, leaders had to rethink how to continue their program. They did 4-H live online where viewers could watch lessons and create crafts with items they might have around the house during the lockdown. They had lessons on dog grooming, leather tooling, etc., she said. They also had a livestock show online, and the community donated prizes and gifts for the winners. They also held a virtual showmanship clinic and gave away prizes to the winners.

Gerken grew up in Nevada, Mo., and graduated from Nevada High School. She went to college for two years at Northeast Oklahoma A&M College and graduated with a degree in general agriculture. Then she went to Missouri State University at Springfield and graduated with a bachelor's degree in animal science.

"I was born in agriculture, being in a farming family," she said. There was never a question that she would go into agriculture as a profession, she added.

"Agriculture is important to me. Without it, we'd all be naked and hungry. The kids that are in school right now are our future. They have to have that passion for agriculture instilled in them. Living in rural Missouri, it's going to be a huge part of their life."