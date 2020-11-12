COURTESY PHOTO The McDonald County High School agriculture/vocational department has a new plasma laser cutter. It was purchased by a donation from the McDonald County Schools Foundation.

Through a donation on behalf of the McDonald County Schools Foundation, students in the vocational agricultural program at McDonald County High School have a new piece of cutting-edge technology. The McDonald County Schools Foundation has purchased a Trident Powermax 065 plasma laser cutter to be housed in the Agriculture/Vocational building.

The donation adds one more element of hands-on, real-world experience for MCHS students.

Shawn McAlister, MCHS agriculture teacher, the teacher tasked with teaching students how to use the new piece of technology, sees many benefits to the new purchase.

"With this laser cutter, students' dreams and ideas can become reality. The machine will help create supporting instructional materials and signage for all campuses. The agricultural program will also be able to work with all departments and schools across the district to build custom orders as fundraisers and to promote school culture-building activities." McAlister said.

Will Gordon, director of operations, noted the benefits of adding the new plasma cutting laser to the vocational curriculum.

"This technology will provide students opportunities to develop technical skills which will give them a leg up when they graduate and enter the workforce," he said. "As an added bonus, students will be invested in the unique fabrication and design process creating products which we can use across the school district and potentially in the community."