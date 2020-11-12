Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Brandon Dale Jackson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Patrick L. Brown. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Edward C. Moore. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Joseph R. Beavor. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Izzabel L. Blevins. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Matthew Eugene Brazeal. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.

Ciara L. Clarke. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jesse Uriah Cook. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Rodney Allen Dick. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Dennis D. Johnston. Breach of contract.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Leland McCall. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Cheri McMullin. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Jeffery A. Fox et al. Unlawful detainer.

Holton Keith vs. Reagan Ashmun. Personal injury -- other.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Stacy Gibson. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Trisha Neale. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Carla Whitworth. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Kendra L. Moxley. Suit on account.

Personal Finance Company, LLC vs. Jacob Long et al. Breach of contact.

Woodward Health System, LLC vs. Marvin Sherwood. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Moses Nang. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Bridgette L. Lanier. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brandon K. West. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Yexson J. Torres Sarmiento. Exceeded posted speed limit, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Nathaniel R. Cullum. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jacob Heath Montague. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Logan P. Artmitage. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Amy L. Bell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Edward C. Moore. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Jose A. Reyes Gamez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Orenthia O. Fair. Exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Christine Kay Clark. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Shannon M. Lockhart. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Karina Hernandez. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Kelvin D. Smith. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Bersain Morales. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Terri L. Reasner. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Skyler D. Smith. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Keishla M. Serrano Pizarro. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Kristin T. Fox. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Robert L. Bowen Jr. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Hugo A. Vargas Mancilla. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Lorenzo D. Silos. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Robert D. Jackson. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Dayla Hernandez Alonzo. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Justin A. Abbott. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Jandelina Smith Saimon. DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Dustin R. G. Duvall. Driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

David Lee Koch. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Jacob A. Cotton. Failed to cover or sufficiently secure vehicle load.

Felonies:

James C. Kevitt. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/water craft/aircraft.

Crystal D. Hahn. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Robert Gallimore. Domestic assault.

Travis S. Johnson. Out-of-state fugitive.

Brandon J. Lipp. Sodomy.

Khaing Soe. Win. Unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting.

Jamie L. Jones. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Lipihner K. Theoplos. Endanger correctional employee/visitor/another offender by attempting/knowingly cause person to come in contact with bodily fluid(s).

Zeb R. Holland Jr. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Nichole R. Letts. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Gregory L. Akehurst. Assault.

Brandon D. Jackson. Driving while revoked/suspended.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Sandra E. Almquist. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Margaret M. Anderson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Susan Bandera. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Norman Boles. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Natasha A. Brown et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

MM Finance, LLC vs. Karen R. Clark. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Nour H. Abu-Safe. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Daniel Joseph Allen. DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $679.50. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jimmy E. Anderson. Weight on tandem axle exceeded 36,000 pounds. Guilty plea. Fine of $1,035.50.

Martin Dale Anderson. Entering or being on department area during restricted hours. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Logan P. Armitage. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Rayleen Basiga. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Joseph R. Beavor. Failed to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection/so close to cause hazard and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $250. Two years unsupervised probation.

Alfredo E. Benavides. Use of glass not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Izzabel L. Blevins. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Tera Blowers. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Clover L. Burton. Theft/stealing.Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Sarah K. Cantrell. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Stephen E. Carson. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 0f 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Dillion R. Childers. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Osman E. Chinchilla. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Coara Leahann Boice. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

JC Colvard. Failed to register out-of-state registered motor vehicle/trailer in Mo. when Mo. resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Felonies:

Dennis A. Batson. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Three years supervised probation.