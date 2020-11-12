SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Goodman neighbors have teamed up to place new benches and tables at the new playground. Many people worked together to contribute funds and sweat equity to the project, which was completed two weeks ago.

Goodman neighbors have worked together in a big way to create and place benches and tables by a new playground.

Once city officials finished erecting a new playground this summer, other neighbors requested that benches be placed there so parents can watch their children play, said Clyde Davidson, Goodman Betterment Association member.

Several people came together to make the project happen, Davidson said. Some contributed funds while others performed sweat labor.

Mayor J.R. Fisher was among those who helped install the benches, he added.

Volunteers just finished the project about two weeks ago.

The Betterment Association has several new members and has tried to keep that new momentum moving forward, he said.

The effort first started when the Betterment Association decided to place a picnic table in Terra's Park, near the railroad track. The park is named after Terra and her mother, Esther, who died in a tragic accident at that crossing.

Members placed a picnic table in the gazebo so neighbors could rest there for lunch or a break, Davidson said.

From there, several neighbors expressed interest in having benches placed at the new playground. Several people contributed money, and Betterment Association members thought it best to "put it to good use," Davidson said.

Ryan Hitt paid for all the concrete pads under all the benches and tables. Daniel Davidson, who had access to Travis Hall's backhoe and trackhoe equipment, dug out all the trenches for all the concrete pads.

The all-community effort brought together many volunteers for a great project.

"The community got involved, and several people really stepped up," Davidson said.