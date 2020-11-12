Benefit Thanksgiving Dinner

American Legion Post #392 will be offering their third Friday Benefit Thanksgiving Dinner (drive-through only) with pickup from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. next to Cornerstone Bank on Jesse James Road in Pineville, Mo.

Pre-orders for dinners are requested by Thursday, Nov. 19. You can also order on Facebook or call 417-389-0937 or 417-850-6330. Cost is $7 per dinner, which includes turkey, potatoes/gravy, dressing, sweet potatoes, vegetable, roll and dessert.

SWC Senior Center Taking Applications

Southwest City Senior Center is taking applications for a contract employee to prepare lunch, serve lunch, handle meal planning and activities for seniors. The position includes paid holidays, no benefits. Applications can be picked up at the SWC Senior Center and are due Monday, Nov. 16, with interviews planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the senior center.

A resume may be mailed to P.O. BOX 252, Southwest City, Missouri, 64863, emailed to [email protected] or dropped off in person at 103 School Street in Southwest City. For more information, call 417-762-3652.