This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Oct. 4

Charles Lee Puckette, 44, Grove, Okla., out-of-state fugitive, theft/stealing, false impersonation, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and possession of methamphetamine precursors

Kurt Saimon Rehobson, 32, Neosho, excessive BAC and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Paula Michelle Thomas-Webb, 40, Neosho, forgery, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and obstructing police operation

Janet Louise Winterowd, 59, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol

Oct. 5

Brandon Dale Jackson, 25, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Michael Anthony Jackson, 24, Goodman, unlawful use of weapon -- possession weapon and a felony controlled substance, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle

Tabitha Lynn Mitchell, 35, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Luis Olvera, 29, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended

Brady Calvin Shafer, 28, Joplin, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Elizabeth Krystal Steadman, 36, no address given, out-of-state fugitive

Oct. 6

Tashe B. Brownlee, 35, Joplin, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Tyler M. Ori, 26, Granby, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right

Kevin Edward Shay, 59, Anderson, animal at large and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Brandi Pearl York, 25, no address given, failure to register motor vehicle

Oct. 7

Darleen Darney Edward, 18, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Oct. 8

Stephen Lee Berglund, 29, Howard Lake, Minn., driving while revoked/suspended

David Paul Dowell, 40, Goodman, animal at large and shoplifting

Shawnda Rachele Erickson, 41, Bentonville, Ark., passing bad check

Ricky Sean Gonce, 52, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine

Steven Whereas Seuyaphanh, 33, Springdale, Ark., out-of-state fugitive, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and shoplifting

Oct. 9

Tammy Lynn Chapman, 47, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle and displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another

Oct. 10

Brandon Wayne Duval, 19, Fayetteville, Ark., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Eloy Gonzalez, 43, Noel, domestic assault

Oct. 11

Angelique Cassia Duncan, 35, Lanagan, Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Kevin Busker, 51, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended

Justin Scott Sutcliffe, 40, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol

Oct. 12

Matthew David Crooks, 37, Gentry, Ark., DWI -- alcohol

Mario del Pin0-Lujan, 21, Noel, Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Patty Sue Martinez, 44, Neosho, endangering the welfare of a child

Dale W. Richardson, 38, Neosho, endangering the welfare of a child

Oct. 13

John Lee Christian, 27, Noel, theft/stealing

Joanna P. Dunegan, 24, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol and permit another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Raymond Evans Jr., 31, Goodman, peace disturbance

Ethan M. Navarro, 23, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Artemio Lopez Vargas, 43, Neosho, failed to properly affix to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates and driving while revoked/suspended

Erik Lee Wilson, 42, Noel, peace disturbance -- excessive noise and disorderly conduct

Oct. 14

Tommy Howard Jackson, 53, Lanagan, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle and probation violation

Michael Ray Miller Jr., 38, Noel, peace disturbance -- excessive noise

Oct. 16

Pamela Lin Allen, 40, Joplin, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Gavin Luke Meredith, 38, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and DWI -- alcohol

Rebecka Lee Scoggins, 44, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

James Thomas Templeton, 35, Lanagan, out-of-state fugitive

Oct. 17

Jovaniel Alvelorios, 28, Decatur, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended

Brayan Apolonio, 24, Noel, assault, defective equipment and gave false information to officer

Jesse Nathaniel Bumstead, 27, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Cara Williamson, 50, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, defective equipment and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility