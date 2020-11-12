This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Oct. 4
Charles Lee Puckette, 44, Grove, Okla., out-of-state fugitive, theft/stealing, false impersonation, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and possession of methamphetamine precursors
Kurt Saimon Rehobson, 32, Neosho, excessive BAC and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Paula Michelle Thomas-Webb, 40, Neosho, forgery, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and obstructing police operation
Janet Louise Winterowd, 59, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol
Oct. 5
Brandon Dale Jackson, 25, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Michael Anthony Jackson, 24, Goodman, unlawful use of weapon -- possession weapon and a felony controlled substance, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle
Tabitha Lynn Mitchell, 35, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Luis Olvera, 29, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended
Brady Calvin Shafer, 28, Joplin, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Elizabeth Krystal Steadman, 36, no address given, out-of-state fugitive
Oct. 6
Tashe B. Brownlee, 35, Joplin, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Tyler M. Ori, 26, Granby, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right
Kevin Edward Shay, 59, Anderson, animal at large and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Brandi Pearl York, 25, no address given, failure to register motor vehicle
Oct. 7
Darleen Darney Edward, 18, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Oct. 8
Stephen Lee Berglund, 29, Howard Lake, Minn., driving while revoked/suspended
David Paul Dowell, 40, Goodman, animal at large and shoplifting
Shawnda Rachele Erickson, 41, Bentonville, Ark., passing bad check
Ricky Sean Gonce, 52, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine
Steven Whereas Seuyaphanh, 33, Springdale, Ark., out-of-state fugitive, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and shoplifting
Oct. 9
Tammy Lynn Chapman, 47, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle and displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another
Oct. 10
Brandon Wayne Duval, 19, Fayetteville, Ark., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Eloy Gonzalez, 43, Noel, domestic assault
Oct. 11
Angelique Cassia Duncan, 35, Lanagan, Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Kevin Busker, 51, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended
Justin Scott Sutcliffe, 40, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol
Oct. 12
Matthew David Crooks, 37, Gentry, Ark., DWI -- alcohol
Mario del Pin0-Lujan, 21, Noel, Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Patty Sue Martinez, 44, Neosho, endangering the welfare of a child
Dale W. Richardson, 38, Neosho, endangering the welfare of a child
Oct. 13
John Lee Christian, 27, Noel, theft/stealing
Joanna P. Dunegan, 24, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol and permit another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Raymond Evans Jr., 31, Goodman, peace disturbance
Ethan M. Navarro, 23, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Artemio Lopez Vargas, 43, Neosho, failed to properly affix to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates and driving while revoked/suspended
Erik Lee Wilson, 42, Noel, peace disturbance -- excessive noise and disorderly conduct
Oct. 14
Tommy Howard Jackson, 53, Lanagan, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle and probation violation
Michael Ray Miller Jr., 38, Noel, peace disturbance -- excessive noise
Oct. 16
Pamela Lin Allen, 40, Joplin, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Gavin Luke Meredith, 38, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and DWI -- alcohol
Rebecka Lee Scoggins, 44, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
James Thomas Templeton, 35, Lanagan, out-of-state fugitive
Oct. 17
Jovaniel Alvelorios, 28, Decatur, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended
Brayan Apolonio, 24, Noel, assault, defective equipment and gave false information to officer
Jesse Nathaniel Bumstead, 27, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
Cara Williamson, 50, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, defective equipment and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility