Crowder students needing a little extra help this holiday season are encouraged to apply for the Crowder College Angel Tree program before Monday, Nov. 16.

Students who are enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours for the fall semester and eligible for a Pell Grant are encouraged to apply. All children, who are claimed on the applicant's 2019 taxes, may be included in the application.

Approximately 35 to 40 students qualify for the Angel Tree each year. Once they are chosen, angels with the children's first name are placed on a Christmas tree in the Farber lobby for Crowder students and staff to select, said Lori Kelley, Campus Life assistant director.

"Our Campus Life Office also provides food for each family so they can have a Christmas dinner," Kelley said. "Once the food and gifts are collected, the Campus Life Office has a wrapping party to wrap the gifts. Thereafter, we set a date for the students to pick up the Angel Tree items," she said.

Students should include an email address with their application. Completed applications can be scanned in and emailed to [email protected] or turned in at the bookstore on the Neosho campus.

Locally, applications may be obtained at the McDonald County campus or the Neosho campus.