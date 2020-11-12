Photo Submitted The Brewers recently renovated the former Cooper's Café in Anderson, creating a cozy, relaxing place for visitors for a weekend stay. Area 71 AirBNB offers a variety of amenities for those wanting to enjoy the area's scenery. A renovated kitchen is one of several features.

Shannon and Charla Brewer's new venture is helping the community while marketing the area.

What was once "Cooper's Café," is now a posh, renovated spot to call home for a weekend stay.

The Brewers are transforming an old building into an AirBNB in Anderson. Area 71 BNB, "The Slumber Party," offers a spacious living area, sleeping area and kitchen. Guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi, a streaming TV, a popcorn machine, snow cone machine and a karaoke machine.

While offering a cool spot for others to vacation, the couple also plans to utilize the new business to benefit the community in a slightly unconventional way. The Brewers have promised each other that, should a McDonald County neighbor's house burn down, they will support that family by offering the AirBNB as a safe space, Shannon said.

The Brewers felt compelled to make that commitment after a recent incident hit close to home.

The couple wanted to help out when Rico Engberg's house burned down. Engberg, the school resource officer for East Newton, and his family were facing a tough time. Ironically, a local law enforcement appreciation luncheon was already planned for the next day, so organizers decided that money raised that day should be donated to Engberg and his family. More than $1,000 was raised.

During this tragedy, the family also faced worries that Engberg's wife would lose her job, as she was required to work in an office and have Wi-Fi.

A family shouldn't have to face worries like that during a crisis, Shannon said, adding that the incident "broke his heart." That's when the Brewers told each other they would help out if a neighbor went through the same situation.

As with any new venture, their new business has required a great deal of elbow grease.

The couple did all the renovation work themselves, spending two weeks painting and remodeling the building's interior. Shannon put up decorative tin on the walls of the former kitchen to provide a unique, clean look.

The electrical outlets and wires were streamlined. The couple also added new showering options and more to turn the former restaurant into a relaxing spot for others to bunk.

"Two weeks ago was our first weekend to rent the AirBNB," Shannon said. "A couple from Parsons, Kan., stayed for the weekend and gave us great reviews."

With so much to do in the area, the Brewers believe the spot will be a wonderful place for others to stay while visiting, hiking, floating the Elk River or taking in all the scenery.

They also are collaborating with the Big Elk Campground, where Shannon worked for seven years. If the campground is full, or someone wants to rent the AirBNB, the folks at Big Elk will refer them to the Brewers.

The business will work well, logistically, for the Brewers, who are busy people that operate their current business, 71 Auto Sales, right next door. The idea for another business got its start after discussions with a long-time friend, who owned the former Cooper's Café.

The couple wanted to fully utilize the parking available next door. When the 71 Auto Sales lot is full, Shannon offers 20 some vehicles for sale. The Brewers are finding the added space next door beneficial.

"We wanted enough parking for 20 vehicles," Shannon said. "We wanted to make more room at the dealership."

The opportunity to purchase the former Cooper's Café building from their long-time friend became an option, so the Brewers made the deal and set to work.

Charla is overseeing marketing efforts, busy fielding questions and booking visits.

"We are hopeful that the BNB becomes a stopover for guests passing through as well as a summer destination for those looking to explore area waters," Charla said. "Shannon and I are looking forward to hosting guests and creating a unique, fun experience as we've affectionately named it 'The Slumber Party' for a reason," she said.

"Eventually our goal is to have an indoor fireplace and to add an outdoor living space, which will include a hot tub and outdoor fireplace," Charla added.

It's a new venture for them, but the Brewers are ready for what opportunities will come their way. After all, they've already earned a five-star rating.

They hope the AirBNB will benefit the area by bringing additional business to the area.

They also hope that the AirBNB will aid their neighbors.

"We want to help the community, and support the community," Shannon said.

Guests can make a reservation by visiting area71bnb.com.

Photo Submitted Visitors can enjoy a spacious living area at Area 71 AirBNB, a new venture in Anderson. Shannon and Charla Brewer look forward to hosting local visitors or those just traveling to the area.