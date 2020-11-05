RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Martha Izazaga digs a spike as teammate Kaycee Factor looks on during the Lady Mustangs' 19-25, 12-25, 17-25 loss in the championship match of Missouri Class 4 District 10 Volleyball Tournament on Oct. 28 at Branson High School.

The McDonald County High School volleyball avenged a pair of losses earlier in the season to Neosho with a win over the Lady Wildcats in the semifinals of the Missouri Class 4, District 10, Volleyball Tournament before falling in straight sets to top-seeded Branson in the championship match.

Against Neosho in the semifinals on Oct. 27 at Branson High School, McDonald County claimed a 25-21, 25-20, 25-23 win over the Lady Wildcats.

McDonald County was led by Kaycee Factor with 43 digs and Sydnie Sanny with 12 kills. Erin Cooper added 27 assists, and Katelyn Ferdig chipped in with three aces.

"We saw Neosho twice close together earlier in the season," said coach Logan Grab. "In the regular season match, we lost in four sets at Neosho and then lost twice at the CJ tournament. We played them close, but just never really got on a good run. The girls were really eager to play them again. I thought we played consistently throughout the match. We were persistent even in the third set when things got close. I was just really proud of their play."

In the championship match on Oct. 28, Branson claimed a 25-19, 25-12, 25-17 win for the district title.

In all three sets, Branson jumped out to big leads early to take control of each set from the beginning.

In the first set, the Lady Pirates led 5-3 before scoring 10 straight points for a 15-3 lead.

McDonald County closed to within five points at 17-12 and to within three at 22-19 with five straight points before Branson scored the final three points of the set for the win.

In the second set, Branson again raced out to a 15-3 lead. The Lady Mustangs could get no closer than 22-12 before falling 25-12.

In the third set, Branson jumped out to leads of 13-5 and 19-11 before McDonald County rallied to cut the margin to 20-17. But Branson scored five consecutive points to win the set and the match.

"Our first and third sets, we really battled back," Grab said. "We got into a slump in the second set, but I was proud of them for coming back in the third set and really fighting."

Sanny and Ferdig led McDonald County with six kills each, while Cooper had 18 assists and Factor had 11 digs.

"It was really exciting to be there to compete for a district championship," Grab said. "It's been a long time since we have made it to the finals. These girls have worked so hard and have worked together to get this far. They have stayed really dedicated and deserve all the recognition. I am happy for them and they should be very proud of everything they have accomplished. You always want to continue on and get as far as you can, but they definitely made McDonald County proud."

McDonald County finishes the season with a 20-15 record, the Lady Mustangs' first 20-win season since the 2006 season.