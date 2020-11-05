The Department of Economic Development's Office of Broadband Development and the USDA Rural Development team with the Illinois Broadband Office will host a webinar from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 10, on the USDA Community Connect Grant Program, which is currently accepting applications. This event will be recorded and made available for those who are unable to attend. Eligible applicants for the program include local governments, nonprofits, for-profit corporations and limited liability companies.

The USDA Telecommunications General Field Representative for Missouri & Illinois will present on the current open grant cycle for the Community Connect Grant Program. Attendees will receive a general overview of the program, application highlights, and helpful suggestions in navigating the process. The workshop will also provide updates on upcoming initiatives from the USDA Rural Development offices and general updates from the broadband leaders for both states.

To register, go to https://bit.ly/2JeOcdv or visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/community-connect for more information on the Community Connect Program.