RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Children were invited to trick-or-treat at the Halloween Trail of Treats at the McDonald County Living Center on Sunday. Resident Ronica Collins' grandchildren are pictured outside her window, left, Candy, Caliee, Zoe, Cody and Christian.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Acin Jacobs of Bentonville, Ark., participates in the Halloween Trail of Treats at the McDonald County Living Center on Saturday. Children were invited to show off their costumes in front of the windows of residents, who cannot go outside the center or have visitors come in because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Rachel Dickerson

McDonald County Press

