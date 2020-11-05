Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trail of Treats by Rachel Dickerson | November 5, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Children were invited to trick-or-treat at the Halloween Trail of Treats at the McDonald County Living Center on Sunday. Resident Ronica Collins' grandchildren are pictured outside her window, left, Candy, Caliee, Zoe, Cody and Christian.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Children were invited to trick-or-treat at the Halloween Trail of Treats at the McDonald County Living Center on Sunday. Resident Ronica Collins' grandchildren are pictured outside her window: Candy (left), Caliee, Zoe, Cody and Christian.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Children were invited to trick-or-treat at the Halloween Trail of Treats at the McDonald County Living Center on Sunday. Resident Ronica Collins' grandchildren are pictured outside her window: Candy (left), Caliee, Zoe, Cody and Christian.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Acin Jacobs of Bentonville, Ark., participates in the Halloween Trail of Treats at the McDonald County Living Center on Saturday. Children were invited to show off their costumes in front of the windows of residents, who cannot go outside the center or have visitors come in because of the covid-19 pandemic.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Acin Jacobs of Bentonville, Ark., participates in the Halloween Trail of Treats at the McDonald County Living Center on Saturday. Children were invited to show off their costumes in front of the windows of residents, who cannot go outside the center or have visitors come in because of the covid-19 pandemic.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Acin Jacobs of Bentonville, Ark., participates in the Halloween Trail of Treats at the McDonald County Living Center on Saturday. Children were invited to show off their costumes in front of the windows of residents, who cannot go outside the center or have visitors come in because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Rachel Dickerson

McDonald County Press

[email protected]

photo
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Acin Jacobs of Bentonville, Ark., participates in the Halloween Trail of Treats at the McDonald County Living Center on Saturday. Children were invited to show off their costumes in front of the windows of residents, who cannot go outside the center or have visitors come in, because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT