This Thanksgiving, strengthen your muscles and community at the same time by participating in the 2020 Southwest City Turkey Trot 5K benefiting the Southwest City Arts Center and the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library.

In order to comply with social distancing recommendations, this year's Turkey Trot will go virtual.

How does one participate in a virtual Turkey Trot? Sign up online or in-person, then get your heart pumping on Thanksgiving Day by stretching, walking, jogging, running, leaping, or even skipping.

The 2020 Turkey Trot allows for a lot of flexibility -- participants can select their preferred time of day, their favorite scenery and their exercise activity of choice. Then, participants are encouraged to email a photo or video of them "trotting" to [email protected] so that the images can be shared online.

The entry fee is $15 and includes a commemorative T-shirt for those who sign up by Nov. 12. Those interested can register online at www.swcartscenter.org or, for those who aren't fans of technology, registration forms will also be available at Cornerstone Bank drive-thru and at the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library.

Art performances and library services have been curtailed due to covid-19 and proceeds from this lone fundraiser are needed more than ever. Funds will be divided equally between the two organizations. In the past, funds have been used to secure books and supplies for the library and make updates to the Arts Center.

Proceeds from the 2019 Turkey Trot made it possible to renovate and raise the stage at the Southwest City Arts Center to enhance viewing for the audience. Proceeds from this year's trot will be used to install in-house lighting to the stage. Currently, lights are borrowed for each performance.

Turkey Trot T-shirts will be available via curbside pickup from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library. Those who aren't interested in a tee but are interested in making a more substantial donation can do so at www.swcartscenter.org by selecting "Donations" on the menu.